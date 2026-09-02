Atlanta 1996: Kaduna Gov Sani Makes Major Promise To Nigeria’s Olympic Heroes

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has honoured members of Nigeria’s historic Atlanta 1996 Olympic football team, announcing land allocations and plans to name streets after the sporting legends.

Sani made the announcement on Tuesday when he was joined by three members of the celebrated squad, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal and Emmanuel Babayaro, during an inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) in Kaduna, Naija News reports.

The governor said the gesture was part of his administration’s effort to fulfill a promise made to the Atlanta Olympic heroes about three decades ago.

According to him, lands have already been allocated to the legends, while some streets across Kaduna State will also be named after them.

Sani said the former Super Eagles stars deserved more than public praise for their contribution to Nigerian football.

He said, “Lands have been allocated to the legends, while streets across Kaduna State will bear their names.”

The governor added that the players “deserve not merely our applause, but enduring recognition.”

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium is progressing, with the Kaduna Government targeting November 2026 for completion.

Sani said the facility is being transformed into a modern, FIFA-standard sporting complex, with the main bowl expanded to accommodate 33,000 spectators.

The new capacity is more than double the stadium’s former 16,000-seat capacity.

The governor disclosed that the project would also feature a hybrid turf, which he described as the first of its kind in Nigeria, alongside other facilities designed to meet international standards.

He said the training pitches have already been completed, while construction work is ongoing on the main bowl, ticketing points, media centre and athletes’ hostel.

Sani stressed that the project was not simply about renovating an old stadium, but about restoring Kaduna’s position as one of Nigeria’s major sporting centres.

“We are restoring Kaduna’s historic place at the heart of Nigerian sports; attracting major competitions; expanding opportunities for our young people; increasing internally generated revenue; and stimulating wider economic activity,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence that the rebuilt stadium would be ready by November 2026 to host major competitions at both national and international levels.

“Kaduna is not merely rebuilding a stadium. We are rebuilding a legacy and reclaiming our rightful place in Nigerian sports,” Sani said.