I’m Here To Fight For APC, Not Talking About El-Rufai, Makarfi Or Sambo – Gov. Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has turned down discussion of the influence of former Governors, Nasir El-Rufai, Ahmed Makarfi, and Namadi Sambo ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Sani spoke during an interview on Channels Television about the political realignment and growing competition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sani also dismissed claims that northern voters are turning against President Bola Tinubu, predicting that the President could secure between 70 and 80 per cent of votes cast in Kaduna State.

According to Sani, the perception of a northern backlash against Tinubu was largely based on political narratives and social media activity rather than realities on the ground.

He insisted that neither the North nor Kaduna State was opposed to Tinubu, arguing that the electorate would ultimately assess the administration based on its performance and impact on their lives.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will move from 29 percent of votes to 70 to 80 percent.

“In Kaduna State, we don’t do politics of sentiment. I am not going to talk about any personality here. I am not here to speak about the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai. I respect him, I respect Makarfi, I respect Namadi Sambo, I respect Governor El-Rufai. They’ve done their best but in politics, I am here to fight for APC and I’m telling you what’s going to happen.”

When reminded that Kaduna was among the major northern states where former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, defeated Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, Sani argued that the political configuration in the state had changed since the last presidential election and the factors responsible for the election outcome should not be assumed to remain the same in 2027.

He pointed to the movement of several politicians who previously belonged to opposition parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in southern Kaduna, as one factor that could alter the voting pattern.

Sani added that serious political campaigns must extend to the grassroots, particularly the thousands of wards across the country.

Governor Sani stressed that elections were practical and required sustained engagement with voters at the grassroots, adding, “You don’t contest with the President by campaigning in Abuja.”