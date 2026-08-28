Can You Believe The Party Was Not Carried Along In Formation Of Presidential Campaign Council List?  – APC Chieftain

A source within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that key party stakeholders were not carried along in the drafting of the Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) list.

Naija News reports that this was revealed after President Bola Tinubu’s Thursday closed-door meeting with governors elected on the APC platform, otherwise known as the Progressives Governors’ Forum, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Thursday’s meeting is the latest in a back-to-back series of engagements with governors and top party chieftains at Aso Rock to resolve the crisis trailing the controversial Presidential Campaign Council list released by the Presidency last Saturday, August 23, 2026.

The consultations, which began on Wednesday and extended to Thursday, aimed to review and rework the PCC list.

Recall that the APC and President Tinubu had faced severe backlash over the inclusion of some controversial party chieftains, particularly those currently facing corruption charges.

However, sources close to the APC governors and party heavyweights privy to the meeting with Tinubu, while speaking with Punch, said the list had been reviewed.

Also speaking on the list, another top party chieftain said the President’s Special Adviser on Political Matters and some people in the Presidency came up with the list without any contribution from the party.

The source said, “Can you believe that the party was not carried along in the formation of the list? The President’s Special Adviser on Political Matters and a few persons in the Presidency came up with the list.

“You can see the backlash that has trailed it. The President is handling the matter, and it is believed that some changes will be made after the two-day meeting.”

Another top source close to the APC governors also said the initial list had been deleted from the party’s 𝕏 handle and that a new list would be posted as soon as the President approves the meeting’s deliberations and the proposed changes.

The source said, “The list is part of the main agenda of the meeting. You can notice that the other controversial list has been deleted from the Twitter handle of the party.”

Meanwhile, a check by Naija News on the 𝕏 handle of the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shows that the PCC list had not been deleted.