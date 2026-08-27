Tinubu Meets APC Governors In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting, which involved members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, began shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the presidential residence.

The governors arrived at the State House after taking part in an earlier meeting of the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The engagement with the President was held behind closed doors, and details of the issues discussed had not been made public as of the time of filing the report.

The meeting is taking place at a period when the APC is making preparations for the next general election and strengthening coordination among its leaders across the states.

Political campaigns for the 2027 election officially began eight days ago based on the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The latest meeting also comes shortly after the ruling party announced the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

The APC appointed former Zamfara State Governor and serving Senator, Abdulaziz Yari, as Director-General of the campaign council.

Meanwhile the Presidency has clarified that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 election will be adjusted and not subjected to a total review.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, made the clarification during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.