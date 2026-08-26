Presidential Campaign Council List Will Not Be Reviewed – Presidency

The Presidency has clarified that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 election will be adjusted and not subjected to a total review.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, made the clarification during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Naija News reports that Dare was responding to claims that the list had been withdrawn following backlash over individuals of questionable character on it.

However, the presidential aide said the list remained valid, stressing that the party had yet to constitute all the subcommittees that would make up the campaign structure.

“As it is with every other list, there’s a room for subcommittees. Those subcommittees have not been formed, and so many other names will come into that subcommittee.

“So that list has not been withdrawn. The APC has issued a statement to that effect yesterday, that list stands. But of course, there will be adjustments. The list is not cast in stone, just like every other list,” Dare said.

Asked whether the list was therefore open to review, Dare avoided the term “review”, describing the expected changes instead as adjustments.

“Not a review, just adjustments where necessary,” he said.

When pressed on whether his reluctance to use the word “review” meant the list was indeed being reconsidered, the presidential aide maintained that the expected changes did not amount to a comprehensive overhaul.

“Review is wholesale, this is not wholesale,” Dare said.

He explained that the creation of additional subcommittees would provide room for more party members and political stakeholders to participate in the campaign structure.