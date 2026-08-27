‘Wounded, Betrayed’ – Adelabu Finally Drops 2027 Oyo Governorship Ambition

Former Minister of Power and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has dropped his 2027 gubernatorial ambition.

Naija News reports that he made this known in a statement he personally signed statement on Thursday, titled ‘APC Nomination Process in Oyo State: Closing the Contest, Not Conceding the Injustice’.

He stated that his decision to drop his ambition did not amount to conceding the alleged injustice that characterised the party’s governorship primary in the state, stressing that the decision followed deep reflection and strategic reassessment of recent developments within the party and the journey ahead.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed that he had been on a short vacation out Nigeria after what he described as the intensity and challenges of the past several months.

He said when he returned he met with party leaders and some of his supporters across the state, revealing that the meeting reviewed concerns raised by party members, aspirants and stakeholders, which he said also extended to the senatorial, house of representatives and state house of assembly nominations.

Adelabu said: “We agreed that the absence of publicly declared and verifiable results has understandably generated serious concerns about the transparency, credibility and integrity of the nomination process.

“We also affirmed that substantial documentary materials, authenticated collation records and video evidence exist which, in our considered view, raise serious questions about aspects of the process and the eventual outcomes.

“However, I informed the meeting that, after extensive consultations and careful consideration, I have decided, as a loyal and committed member of the All Progressives Congress, not to pursue an appeal within the party or institute legal proceedings over the process at this time.”

He pointed out that his decision not to pursue the case further is not because of a lack of evidence, confidence or conviction, adding that it should not be interpreted as an act of surrender or an indication that his aspiration to serve as Governor of Oyo State is a do-or-die affair.

The former Minister noted: “Rather, I have chosen, in the interest of peace, party stability and the larger future of the APC in Oyo State, not to further escalate the matter through avenues that may deepen existing divisions and undermine the cohesion of our great party.”

He said the APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, during his recent visit to the state openly acknowledged that there were errors, unfairness and injustice associated with aspects of the primary election process.

However, he said the acknowledgement or apology should not substitute for correcting the grievances where there was still an opportunity to do so.

“We therefore urge the National Leadership of the APC to urgently initiate a comprehensive, sincere and credible reconciliation process that covers all categories of nominations and genuinely engages all affected stakeholders,” he said.

“Members who feel wounded, betrayed or alienated must be deliberately engaged and reassured—not merely through appeals, but through concrete actions that demonstrate that their loyalty, sacrifices and contributions still matter.”

While reiterating that his ambition to govern Oyo state had never been a do-or-die project, he reaffirmed his commitment to the APC, saying he had no plans to leave the party.

Recall that Adelabu contested the party’s guber ticket alongside 12 other aspirants, including Sharafadeen Alli, senator of Oyo south, who was eventually picked as the consensus governorship candidate for the party in the state.