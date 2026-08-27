Tinubu Swears In Abel Enitan As New Head Of Civil Service

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Abel Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF).

Naija News reports that this follows the retirement of former Head Of Civil Service, Didi Esther Walson-Jack.

Enitan was sworn in by the president during a brief ceremony held at the State House on Thursday.

He succeeds Walson-Jack, who left office after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 in accordance with the rules of the Federal Civil Service.

The new HCSF is from Osun State and was the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service before his appointment.

He had spent seven years and seven months serving as a Permanent Secretary across different government institutions.

During his career in the federal government, Enitan served in several ministries and offices, giving him experience in different areas of public administration.

His previous postings included the Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Education.

In other news, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, had admitted that her office failed to carry out adequate due diligence before granting key approvals to the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that she admitted the error when she appeared before the House of Representatives hearing on the PFIPC scandal.