I Have Not Borrowed Since I Became Governor – Kaduna Gov Sani Boasts

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has said he has not taken any fresh loan since he became governor, despite paying about ₦6.7 billion every month to service debts inherited from previous administrations.

Sani made this known on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Naija News reports.

The governor was responding to questions on how his administration had been managing the state’s finances, particularly with the increase in revenue available to the government.

According to him, the huge monthly debt repayment has not stopped his administration from funding development projects across the state.

“Since I became governor, I’ve not borrowed with one kobo,” Sani said.

He explained that his government had been able to operate without borrowing by being careful with public funds and deciding which projects should receive priority.

“It’s about being prudent. It’s about selecting or being very careful in where you invest the money,” he said.

Sani also defended the performance of his administration, pointing to what he described as progress in agriculture, education, infrastructure, skills development and security.

The governor also spoke about the number of children who are out of school in Kaduna State.

He said a household-mapping exercise carried out by the government identified about 550,000 children who were not attending school.

According to him, the exercise has already helped the government return more than 300,000 of the children to the classroom.

Sani said the work was still ongoing, noting that the government was using the information gathered during the exercise to identify the children and direct its interventions to where they were most needed.

He described the approach as a deliberate effort to tackle the out-of-school challenge with reliable data rather than relying on estimates.