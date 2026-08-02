US Condemns Kaduna Killings, Make Request From Tinubu

The United States has condemned the July 27 attack on a Kaduna State community, which reportedly left at least 30 people, including children, dead.

Naija News reports that Washington also called on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to address the persistent killings, kidnappings and attacks on vulnerable communities across Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

The US Bureau of African Affairs made its position known in a statement posted on its 𝕏 account, describing the incident as another tragic development in the region’s prolonged security crisis.

“The United States condemns the early morning July 27 attack on a village in Nigeria’s Kaduna State that reportedly killed at least 30 people, including children,” the bureau stated.

It also sympathised with the families of those killed and renewed its call for stronger measures to protect communities affected by the violence.

“We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We will continue to urge the Government of Nigeria to address rampant violence against Christians in the Middle Belt,” it added.

Reacting separately, a member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, described reports emerging from the Middle Belt as “terrible.”

Moore urged the Tinubu administration to strengthen security operations in the region despite reported progress against insurgents in parts of northern Nigeria through bilateral cooperation with the United States.

“President Tinubu must do more to address the violence in the Middle Belt, including securing the safe return of this seminarian,” the lawmaker wrote on 𝕏.

Moore was referring to Kelvin Ochai, a seminarian reportedly abducted in Benue State.

The congressman, however, did not provide further information about the circumstances surrounding Ochai’s abduction or the efforts being made to secure his release.

Attacks Persist In Middle Belt

The Kaduna incident adds to a series of deadly attacks recorded across communities in Kaduna and other states within the Middle Belt.

Residents of the region have continued to face assaults by armed groups, kidnappings, communal clashes and attacks on villages, farms and places of worship.

The Middle Belt, which lies between Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim North and largely Christian South, has remained one of the country’s major security flashpoints.

Violence in the region has frequently been attributed to a combination of banditry, terrorism, farmer-herder conflicts, land disputes and ethnic or religious tensions.

The recurring attacks have displaced residents, disrupted farming activities and increased concerns about food security and the government’s ability to protect rural communities.

Nigeria and the United States activated a security cooperation framework in 2025, focusing on intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations and military training.

American officials have credited the partnership with contributing to gains against terrorist groups operating in the North-East.

However, the US government and international human rights organisations have continued to raise concerns about persistent attacks on civilians in the Middle Belt despite ongoing security operations.

The Bureau of African Affairs said its latest intervention reflected Washington’s continuing concern about the protection of civilians and the need for Nigerian authorities to safeguard communities exposed to repeated attacks.

It urged the Federal Government to adopt stronger measures to end the violence and ensure that those responsible for attacks on civilians were held accountable.