Army Hilux Kills Two Policemen In Kaduna

Two police inspectors have been killed after a Toyota Hilux vehicle allegedly driven by a Nigerian soldier struck them at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) junction in Kaduna State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday within the Kawo Division area of Kaduna metropolis.

The deceased officers were identified as Inspector Tanko Musa and Inspector Ajubi Onah, both attached to the Kawo Police Division.

A source quoted by SaharaReporters said the policemen were crossing the road on foot when the speeding vehicle allegedly hit them.

“Black moments for Kawo Division, Kaduna. We just lost two personnel, Tanko Musa and Ajubi Onah after a Toyota Hilux van driven by a drunk soldier knocked them down while they were crossing as pedestrians at NDA junction Kaduna,” the source said.

The claim that the driver was intoxicated had not been independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

A video reportedly recorded after the crash showed sympathisers gathered at the scene.

The soldier involved in the incident had reportedly not been arrested as of the time of filing this report.

Neither the Kaduna State Police Command nor the Nigerian Army had issued an official statement on the crash.

The identities and unit of the soldier were also not immediately available.

The latest crash follows previous fatal accidents involving military vehicles in Kaduna and other parts of the country.

In March 2025, a soldier attached to a checkpoint in Zaria reportedly knocked down and killed a commercial motorcyclist after allegedly driving against traffic.

Similarly, two civilians were killed in Kano in December 2024 after a military Hilux lost control and crashed into a roadside market.