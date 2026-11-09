Kaduna Deputy Governor Loses Father

Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, the father of the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe is dead.

Naija News reports that the State Governor, Uba Sani announced the death in a condolence message released on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Sani, speaking on behalf of the Kaduna State Government and residents, extended his condolences to Balarabe and other members of the deceased’s family.

He said the government shared in their grief and was keeping them in its thoughts and prayers as they passed through the difficult period.

The governor also prayed for Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I extend heartfelt condolences to Her Excellency, her family and all who mourn his passing.

“We share their sorrow and hold them in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“The death of a parent leaves a void that words can scarcely describe. As Her Excellency and her family navigate this painful loss, may they find solace in the love they shared, the memories they cherish and the enduring value of his guidance.

“May they find solace in the love they shared, the memories they cherish and the enduring value of his guidance.”