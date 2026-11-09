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Kaduna Deputy Governor Loses Father

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Kaduna State Deputy Governor
Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe

Key Takeaways

  • Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, the father of Kaduna State Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has died, Governor Uba Sani announced.
  • Sani announced Mohammed’s death in a condolence message released on November 9, 2026, on behalf of the Kaduna State Government and residents.
  • Sani extended condolences to Balarabe and her family, saying the government shared their grief and would keep them in its thoughts and prayers.

Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, the father of the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe is dead.

Naija News reports that the State Governor, Uba Sani  announced the death in a condolence message released on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Sani, speaking on behalf of the Kaduna State Government and residents, extended his condolences to Balarabe and other members of the deceased’s family.

He said the government shared in their grief and was keeping them in its thoughts and prayers as they passed through the difficult period.

The governor also prayed for Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I extend heartfelt condolences to Her Excellency, her family and all who mourn his passing.

“We share their sorrow and hold them in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“The death of a parent leaves a void that words can scarcely describe. As Her Excellency and her family navigate this painful loss, may they find solace in the love they shared, the memories they cherish and the enduring value of his guidance.

“May they find solace in the love they shared, the memories they cherish and the enduring value of his guidance.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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