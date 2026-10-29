Kaduna Govt Swears In Three Commissioners, 18 Advisers, Others

Kaduna State Government swore in three commissioners, 18 special advisers, a deputy chief of staff and a counsellor on infrastructure on Thursday (today).

Naija News reports that during the event, Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, warned the newly appointed government officials against allowing political, ethnic or religious differences to affect how they serve the people.

Balarabe urged the appointees to carry out their duties with honesty, courage and fairness, stressing that their appointments came with a responsibility to deliver results for the people of Kaduna State.

She reminded them that the oaths of allegiance and office they took under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution were serious commitments to God and the people.

“The Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office are not mere words because they bind you before God and the people of Kaduna State to serve faithfully,” she said.

The deputy governor described the ceremony as a call to service, adding that leadership required humility, accountability and a willingness to work for the public good.

She said Governor Uba Sani appointed the officials because he believed in their abilities, experience and capacity to contribute to the state’s development.

However, she urged them not to see their appointments as rewards for past achievements but as an opportunity to do more for the people.

Balarabe also addressed the timing of the appointments amid political activities ahead of the next election, insisting that government work must continue regardless of the electoral calendar.

“Elections have their calendar, but the needs of our people do not wait for it,” she said.

She said the Sani administration remained committed to its promises and to building a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive state where no community would be left behind.

According to her, communities previously divided by conflict were beginning to reconcile through the Kaduna Peace Model, while farmlands were reopening and markets were becoming active again.

The deputy governor also highlighted progress in education, saying more than 500 schools that had been closed because of insecurity had reopened.

She added that over 300,000 out-of-school children returned to classrooms in 2025 alone, while hundreds of classrooms had been built or renovated and thousands of teachers trained.

On healthcare, Balarabe said 255 primary healthcare centres had been upgraded to Level Two, while work was continuing to improve general hospitals across the state.

She also disclosed that about 160 road projects, covering approximately 1,335 kilometres, were opening up communities across Kaduna State’s 23 local government areas.

The deputy governor said planned light rail and bus rapid transit projects were also part of the administration’s plans for the state’s future development.

She urged the newly appointed officials to serve as a link between the government and people at the grassroots, saying their performance would determine whether residents saw their appointments as worthwhile.

“Let your performance be the argument that convinces the sceptical and the proof that justifies the trust of the supportive,” she said.

The three commissioners sworn in were Benjamin Dalhat Solomon Kure, for Sports Development; Amina Akilu Dalhat, for Special Duties I; and Abdullahi Garba Abbas, for Special Duties II.

Dr Haliru Musa Soba was sworn in as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), while Engr Balarabe Muhammad Bello took the oath as Counsellor on Infrastructure.

Eighteen special advisers were also sworn in during the ceremony.