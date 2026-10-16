Fear In Kaduna As Bandits Abduct Councillor, Two Sons

A councillor in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Lamido Muhammad, has reportedly been abducted alongside his two sons by suspected bandits.

The victims were taken away from their home in Wucicciri, Abba area of Zaria, around Sunday midnight, a source told Daily Post, expressing concerns that the abductors had not made any contact since the incident.

Muhammad, who serves as the Supervisory Councillor for Special Duties in the local government, was abducted alongside his sons, identified as Aliyu Lamido and Amir Lamido, Naija News learnt.

Their whereabouts remain unknown, as the gunmen reportedly took them to an undisclosed location.

The abduction has raised fresh concerns among residents over the growing security challenges in the area, with fears mounting over the safety of families.

The source stressed that the abductors had yet to contact the family to communicate their demands or request a ransom.

He expressed concern over the situation and called on the authorities to take urgent steps to protect residents from further attacks.

The source also questioned how long families in the area would continue to live in fear of being kidnapped from their homes.

The Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force had yet to issue any official statement regarding the development as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.