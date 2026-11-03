Police, DSS, Military Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Eight kidnapped victims have regained their freedom from kidnappers following a coordinated security operations in two communities in Kaduna State.

An eight-year-old girl is said to be among the rescued victims.

The victims regained their freedom between October 31 and November 2, 2026, following operations by security agencies in Millennium City and Maraban Rido communities of Chikun Local Government Area, Naija News understands.

The operations involved the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and the military, with support from the Kaduna State Government.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference at the DSS Command Headquarters in Kaduna.

Rabiu said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to track down and dismantle criminal groups responsible for repeated kidnappings in Millennium City and neighbouring communities.

He noted that the activities of kidnappers in the areas had continued to raise concerns among residents and other stakeholders.

The rescued victims were identified as Jamila Muhammad, Talatu Yakubu, Yunana Bawa, Calista Bishop, Chidinma Onuwere, Eucharia Obi, Godiya Victor and eight-year-old Miracle Alex.

The latest rescue came barely three weeks after security agencies freed Ahmad Zakka and members of his family, who were abducted on October 15, 2026.

The police commissioner described the successful operations as a sign of the commitment of security agencies to rescuing abducted persons and ending the activities of criminal groups across the state.

He commended the Office of the National Security Adviser for coordinating the operations, while acknowledging the contributions of the police, DSS and military.

Rabiu also praised the Kaduna State Government under Governor Uba Sani for its support and cooperation with security agencies in the fight against kidnapping and banditry.

He further announced plans to strengthen security operations with the deployment of additional personnel and equipment, including 30 patrol vans and eight armoured personnel carriers.

According to him, the difficult terrain in some parts of Kaduna State has continued to give criminal groups an advantage, but security agencies are working to restrict their movements and deny them freedom to operate.

Rabiu assured residents that the operations would continue, adding that security agencies remained committed to protecting lives and property across the state.

He urged members of the public to remain alert and provide useful information about the identities, activities and movements of suspected kidnappers and other criminals to help security agencies tackle the threat.