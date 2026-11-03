‘Nigerians Will Not Be Disappointed’ – Police Declare Readiness For 2027 Elections

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has assured Nigerians that the police are prepared to provide security for the 2027 general elections.

The police boss said the force is ready to perform its duties even if the exercise begins immediately.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force had started training its officers and working with other security agencies to prevent violence and ensure a peaceful election.

Naija News reports that Disu gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when a delegation led by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Leonardo Simao, visited him.

He said the police had identified possible security challenges ahead of the 2027 elections and were taking steps to prepare officers for them.

According to Disu, the police have also been holding joint meetings and training sessions with other security agencies because election security cannot be handled by one organisation alone.

He listed the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Department of State Services (DSS) among the agencies involved in the preparations.

The IGP added that the training also covered how officers should attend to all voters, particularly persons living with disabilities.

He said police personnel had been trained to recognise persons with disabilities and understand the proper way to assist them during the election process.

Disu said, “So far so good, we are not afraid. We are confident that even if the elections start tomorrow, the Nigerian Police Force is ready to do what is expected of the force.

“We are ever ready to go, and we want to assure you that Nigerians will not be disappointed with the activities of the Nigerian Police Force in the election.”

Earlier, Simao said elections often come with strong political competition and emotions, which could lead to violence if not properly managed.

He noted that election-related violence remained a major concern in West Africa and other parts of the world.

The UN representative stressed the need for all stakeholders to ensure that political competition did not threaten peace and stability in the country.

He also pointed out that the police had an important role to play in maintaining peace before, during and after the elections.

Simao therefore asked Disu to explain how prepared Nigeria was for the 2027 elections and the role the police intended to play in ensuring a peaceful exercise.