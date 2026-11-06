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Three Kaduna PDP Members Die In Fatal Accident

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Key Takeaways

  • Three Peoples Democratic Party members died in a road accident while returning from a party meeting in Kaduna State.
  • The victims were Caleb Ishaya Alot, PDP secretary in Jema'a Local Government Area; Mercy Achi, Wise Ward women leader; and Charity Bahago, a member in the same ward.
  • Spokesperson Yusuf Idris said PDP governorship candidate Usman Shehu Bawa suspended campaigning until further notice and indefinitely postponed Saturday’s campaign council inauguration.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has been thrown into mourning after three of its members died in a fatal road accident while returning from a party meeting.

Following the tragedy, the party’s 2027 governorship candidate, Usman Shehu Bawa, popularly known as ABG, has suspended all his campaign activities.

Naija News reports that the decision was announced in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, who said the candidate was deeply saddened by the death of the party members.

As part of the suspension, the inauguration of Bawa’s campaign council and other related activities scheduled for Saturday have been postponed indefinitely.

The governorship candidate also apologised for any inconvenience the decision might cause, particularly to guests and other individuals invited to the event.

The three deceased party members were identified as Caleb Ishaya Alot, Secretary of the PDP in Jema’a Local Government Area; Mercy Achi, Women Leader of Wise Ward; and Charity Bahago, a member of the party in the same ward.

All three victims were from Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reacting to the incident, Bawa described the deaths as a painful loss to the affected families and the entire PDP family in the state.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families, the people of Jema’a Local Government Area and other members of the party.

The PDP governorship candidate further prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the accident.

He said the campaign activities would remain suspended until further notice.

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Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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