Court Allows Police To Reopen Case Against PDP’s Turaki

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has granted the prosecution’s application to reopen its case and call more witnesses in the ongoing trial of the factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki.

Naija News reports that Justice Peter Kekemeke gave the ruling on Monday on the application filed by the police counsel, Usman Aliyu.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is standing trial on a one-count charge filed by the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

He is accused of giving false information in a petition he submitted to the police, a charge he denied. The court granted him bail in April in the sum of ₦100 million with one surety in like sum.

The prosecution had closed its case on June 18, 2026, after calling only one witness. In October, Aliyu applied to the court to reopen the case and present more witnesses and evidence.

The defence counsel, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, opposed the application.

Ruling on the application, Justice Kekemeke held that it had merit and granted the prosecution leave to call additional witnesses.

Aliyu, however, told the court that none of the new witnesses was in court and asked for an adjournment to produce them.

The judge consequently adjourned the case until January 27, 2027.