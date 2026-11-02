PDP Expels Mailantarki, Garry In Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has wielded the big stick against two of its leaders in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki and Usman Garry, expelling them over alleged anti-party conduct.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Jungudo, announced the expulsion in a statement.

He said the decision followed the findings of the party’s Disciplinary Committee and the relevant organs’ consideration of its report.

According to the statement, the offences committed by the two men fall under Sections 58(1)(a), (b), (h) and (j) of the PDP constitution (as amended in 2017), which deal with misconduct and activities capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

The party said the disciplinary process complied with the right to a fair hearing as provided in Section 57(6) of its constitution and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

Invoking Section 59(1)(j) of its constitution, the PDP declared that Mailantarki and Garry had ceased to be members and would no longer enjoy any rights or privileges in the party.

The PDP warned that no member, irrespective of status, would be shielded from disciplinary action.

“No member, regardless of status, is above the Party’s laws and disciplinary framework,” the statement read.

It added, “The Party reiterates that its Constitution remains supreme and binding on all members.”

The party urged its members to remain loyal, disciplined and committed to its ideals as it works to strengthen its structures at all levels.