Adebutu Speaks On Exclusion On INEC List

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received over 1,000 defectors from the All Progressives Congress, led by former House of Representatives member, Segun William.

Naija News reports that the defectors were received on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta by PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and other party leaders, including Ogun Central senatorial candidate Iyabo Obasanjo.

Speaking at the event, Adebutu brushed aside his exclusion from INEC’s list of governorship candidates, describing it as a temporary setback.

He maintained that he had never left the PDP and dared his critics to prove otherwise.

“I have been the candidate of the PDP for the last 20 years, in every election cycle. My question is: at what stage did I leave or vacate the party? Where is the proof that, for one day, I have even visited the APC office, let alone joined the party?” he said.

The former House of Representatives member said he helped organise and finance the party’s recent membership registration in Ogun, which captured over 19,800 members.

According to him, his own registration number was 1536. He accused unnamed persons of using the controversy to distract the opposition and deny voters a choice.

“But I assure our supporters that this party will not lose focus,” he said.

Adebutu disclosed that the campaign had so far covered 12 of the state’s 20 local government areas and over 140 of the 236 wards, adding that the tour would continue.

“We know that the trick is to get us distracted. We will not be distracted. We will keep our eyes on the ball, and we shall win,” he declared.

The leader of the defectors, William, said they were dissatisfied with the APC’s style of governance and its failure to uphold democratic values and bring real development to Ogun.

He recalled that when he joined politics in 2007, friends had urged him to choose the PDP, but he opted for the APC, a choice he said his experience had now led him to reconsider.

He said the group was committed to contributing to the state’s development through the PDP.

“We are seeking the progress of our dear Ogun State. My sincere appreciation goes first and foremost to our incoming governor, who has made this occasion possible,” he said.