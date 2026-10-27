Hardship: Wike-Backed PDP Faction Fires Back At Tinubu, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for claiming that the hardship in the country is caused by the opposition.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, while speaking at the APC presidential campaign flag-off at the Kaduna Township Stadium on Saturday, had said that his government was working to eradicate the hardship caused by the opposition

Reacting in a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed asked the the APC to own up to its responsibility, arguing that the PDP is not responsible for the hardship in the country.

The PDP said it considered the statements as “attempts to evade responsibility and divert public attention from the pressing challenges facing the country under the APC-led administration.”

The statement further read, “We firmly reject any attempt to use the PDP’s sixteen years in government as a blanket justification for the shortcomings of the present administration.”

“After more than APC’s 10years in office, Nigerians deserve answers, not excuses. The APC must tell Nigerians what it has achieved, outline the concrete measures it is taking to address the country’s present day challenges, and demonstrate its commitment to improving the welfare of citizens rather than continually dragging the PDP into its own shortcomings.

“The PDP maintains that the economic challenges confronting Nigeria cannot be resolved by repeatedly blaming previous PDP-led administrations. While historical circumstances may provide context, they cannot serve as a permanent shield against accountability.

“Every administration must be judged by its policies, decisions, achievements, and, most importantly, the living conditions of the people it governs.”

PDP said Nigerians were demanding practical solutions, affordable food, economic stability, and improved security, not endless political arguments and blame shifting.

“We believe that the growing desire among Nigerians for a return to PDP leadership reflects their yearning for better governance, improved living conditions, and a more secure and prosperous country.

“Our message to the APC is simple: stop the blame game and start taking responsibility. Nigerians deserve solutions, not excuses. The government in power must address the country’s challenges through concrete, measurable, and sustainable actions that will bring meaningful relief to citizens.

“The PDP is not responsible for the hunger Nigerians are experiencing today. The APC must own its record, address the nation’s challenges, and deliver on its promises to Nigerians. The government in power must answer for its stewardship and present a credible path towards economic recovery, food security, and a better standard of living for al Nigerians.” PDP said.