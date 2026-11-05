PDP Crisis: Turaki Faction Loses At Appeal Court, Heads To Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Turaki has suffered another legal setback as the Court of Appeal in Abuja refused to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise its interim National Working Committee.

Naija News reports that the appellate court, in a unanimous judgment on Wednesday, affirmed the July 2026 decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed the suit.

The three-member panel was led by Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu, alongside Justices Laja Balogun and Ruquayat Ayoola.

The faction’s Board of Trustees, chaired by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, brought the appeal.

Wabara and other party elders, including Muazu Aliyu, Jerry Gana, Olabode George, Maryam Ciroma, Zainab Maina and Esther Uduehi, had initially approached the Federal High Court with the PDP as a co-plaintiff and INEC as the only defendant.

They wanted the court to order INEC to recognise and publish the names of the Turaki-led committee, arguing that the party’s National Executive Committee had validly constituted it under Article 32 of the PDP constitution.

Justice Salim Ibrahim dismissed the suit in July, prompting the appeal.

In a swift reaction, the Turaki faction, through its spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, said it would challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.

“It is our belief that no matter how deep the truth is buried, if those seeking it are persistent in digging, it will one day resurface,” the statement read.

The faction also insisted that the PDP must not become an “appendage” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party casts a shadow over the faction’s decisions, including adopting former President Goodluck Jonathan as its 2027 presidential candidate.

INEC currently recognises the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led faction, which is aligned with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.