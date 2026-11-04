I’m For Tinubu, Not APC Gov Candidate – Plateau PDP Chieftain

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Plateau State, Aminu Zang, has distanced himself from the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in the state, saying he remains a PDP member despite backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News reports that Zang’s name was listed at number 254 on the Central Planning Committee of the APC 2027 Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council in Plateau.

In a statement and a telephone interview with our correspondent, the politician said he was not informed before his name was included on the list.

“They didn’t consult me. I’m not angry, so to speak,” he said, adding that he had thanked those who considered him for the role.

He stressed, however, that his loyalty was to the PDP and the Rainbow Coalition.

“I wish to state, unequivocally and without any ambiguity, that I remain an unrepentant and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the RAINBOW COALITION extraction,” the statement read.

Zang said it was impossible for him to serve in an APC campaign structure while remaining in the PDP.

“Unfortunately for them, I am a bona fide member of the PDP, so I cannot belong to the PDP and now be in the APC campaign council team. I cannot,” he said.

Explaining his stance, the PDP chieftain said he was aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in supporting Tinubu, but would back his party’s candidate in the governorship race.

“I am supporting Wike’s position that Tinubu returns, but for the governor, no way. I’m in the PDP,” he said.

He named the PDP governorship candidate as Kefas Ropshik, adding that the party’s state campaign council was yet to be constituted.

Zang urged politicians and their supporters to show restraint and maturity in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

“The electoral process should be approached with maturity, mutual respect and a strong sense of responsibility,” he said.