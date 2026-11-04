‘Jonathan Allowed You To Insult Him’ – Rufai Oseni Blasts APC Over Opposition Harassment

Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has reminded the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of how its leaders enjoyed freedom to criticise and protest against former President Goodluck Jonathan when they were in opposition.

Oseni said the APC should not forget how Jonathan allowed opposition politicians to express themselves, even when their comments were insulting or critical of his administration.

Naija News reports that the journalist made the remarks on Wednesday during Arise Television’s Morning Show, where he criticised what he described as the ruling party’s treatment of opposition figures.

According to him, Jonathan never used state power to silence APC leaders despite their repeated attacks on his government and calls for his resignation.

Oseni argued that if Jonathan had treated the APC the way the party allegedly treats opposition voices today, it might never have secured power at the federal level.

He said, “If Jonathan had treated the opposition badly, would they be in power today? Would APC be in power? Jonathan allowed them to talk, he allowed them to protest, he allowed them to even abuse him. That is democracy.”

The television anchor described the situation as shameful, arguing that the same party that benefited from the freedom to criticise the government while in opposition should extend similar treatment to its political opponents.

He also warned that continued attacks and alleged harassment of opposition members could weaken Nigeria’s democracy and create an atmosphere where only the ruling party’s voice is allowed.

Oseni cautioned that if the situation continued, Nigeria could gradually slide towards a one-party state and anarchy.

He therefore urged the APC to tolerate criticism, allow opposition politicians to carry out their constitutional responsibilities and concentrate on governance rather than fighting those who disagree with its policies.

The broadcaster stressed that the freedom to criticise those in power, organise protests and express opposing political views remains an important part of democracy.