Segun Ogunwuyi Attends Oyo APC Manifesto Presentation After Resigning As Makinde’s Chief Of Staff (Photos)

A former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Segun Ogunwuyi, on Tuesday, attended the manifesto presentation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State.

The development comes a few days after Ogunwuyi resigned from Makinde’s cabinet.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Oyo State in the 2027 election is Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

See the photo.

Recall that Ogunwuyi had in October, resigned from his position as the Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Ogunwuyi, in a letter dated Monday, October 12, 2026, said his resignation took effect from the date of the letter.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Oyo State and contribute to the achievements of the Makinde administration but didn’t immediately provide a specific reason for his decision to resign.

“I respectfully write to resign my appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Oyo State, with effect from today, 12th October, 2026.

“Serving the Government and the good people of Oyo State has been a great honour. It has been deeply fulfilling to be part of the exceptional team that has worked relentlessly to deliver the remarkable achievements of this administration.

“I remain immensely proud of what we have collectively accomplished in advancing the growth, development and prosperity of our dear State. As I take this decision, I do so with profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve, with confidence in the continued progress of Oyo State.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and unwavering loyalty to Oyo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter read.