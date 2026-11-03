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Segun Ogunwuyi Attends Oyo APC Manifesto Presentation After Resigning As Makinde’s Chief Of Staff (Photos)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Segun Ogunwuyi
Segun Ogunwuyi

Key Takeaways

  • Segun Ogunwuyi, former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, attended the Oyo State APC governorship candidate’s manifesto presentation on Tuesday.
  • Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli is the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Oyo State.
  • Ogunwuyi attended the APC event a few days after resigning from his position in Governor Seyi Makinde’s cabinet.

A former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Segun Ogunwuyi, on Tuesday, attended the manifesto presentation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State.

The development comes a few days after Ogunwuyi resigned from Makinde’s cabinet.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Oyo State in the 2027 election is Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

See the photo.

Segun Ogunwuyi Attends Oyo APC Manifesto Presentation After Resigning As Makinde’s Chief Of Staff (Photos)
Segun Ogunwuyi and Senator Sharafadeen Ali

Segun Ogunwuyi Attends Oyo APC Manifesto Presentation After Resigning As Makinde’s Chief Of Staff (Photos)

Recall that Ogunwuyi had in October, resigned from his position as the Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Ogunwuyi, in a letter dated Monday, October 12, 2026, said his resignation took effect from the date of the letter.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Oyo State and contribute to the achievements of the Makinde administration but didn’t immediately provide a specific reason for his decision to resign.

“I respectfully write to resign my appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Oyo State, with effect from today, 12th October, 2026.

“Serving the Government and the good people of Oyo State has been a great honour. It has been deeply fulfilling to be part of the exceptional team that has worked relentlessly to deliver the remarkable achievements of this administration.

“I remain immensely proud of what we have collectively accomplished in advancing the growth, development and prosperity of our dear State. As I take this decision, I do so with profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve, with confidence in the continued progress of Oyo State.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and unwavering loyalty to Oyo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter read.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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