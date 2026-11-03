Makinde’s Commissioner, Two Others Resign

Governor Seyi Makinde’s cabinet suffered fresh depletion on Monday as three more appointees tendered their resignations.

Naija News reports that the resignees are the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ayobami Ojo; the Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning, Adegbola Oyeleke; and Sunday Falana, a member of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

In his resignation letter, sent through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Musibau Babatunde, Ojo, from Ago-Are, Atisbo Local Government Area, said his exit was effective immediately.

The commissioner, who was appointed on June 22, 2026, gave no reason for his decision but thanked the governor for the trust and opportunity.

Oyeleke, a former two-term lawmaker and ex-council chairman, was more direct about his reasons.

In a November 2 letter to Makinde, he said the working environment had become uncomfortable and made it hard for him to serve his constituents’ interests.

He, however, thanked the governor for his leadership and support.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this administration and to have contributed to its laudable achievements,” Oyeleke wrote.

Falana, from Ogbomoso, also left OYSIEC with immediate effect, describing his tenure on the electoral body as worthwhile, without stating why he resigned.

Responding to the development, the Director-General, Media and Publicity of the Bimbo Adekanmbi Campaign Council, Yinka Oladoyinbo, said in an interview with Punch that the resignations would not dent the Allied Peoples Movement’s chances in the forthcoming elections.

He said politics, like football, has a transfer window where some players leave while others join.

“Some people would come, some people would go. But the ultimate power resides with the people. It is the people in the majority who will decide who becomes the governor of Oyo State, and we have the majority on our side,” Oladoyinbo said.

The resignations add to a long list of exits from the administration in recent weeks.

The Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, quit in October after more than five years in the role, followed by the Due Process Office DG, Tara Adefope. Akinwole Akinwole and Aderonke Adedayo have since replaced them.

Others who left include the governor’s former Special Adviser on Security, Fatai Owoseni; Babatunde Oduyoye of the state Advisory Council; Funmi Arulogun, SSA on Diaspora Matters; Damilare Amusan, Chairman of the College of Agriculture, Igboora; and former lawmaker, Peter Oyetunji.

Four appointees, Joshua Afolabi, Rebecca Agbejimi, Noah Adeyanju and Suleiman Adegbola, also resigned on October 19.

On Monday, the Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government, Jimoh Idowu, also resigned from the APM, pledging to hand over party records and property.

The exits come ahead of the December 29, 2026, local government elections in the state’s 33 LGAs, for which OYSIEC released the final list of candidates on October 27.