Oyo Commissioner For Budget Resigns From Makinde’s Cabinet

The Oyo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ayobami Ojo, has resigned from his appointment.

Naija News reports that Ojo announced his decision in a letter dated Monday, November 2, 2026, addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde through the Secretary to the State Government.

In the letter, the commissioner said his resignation took effect immediately, referring to his appointment letter dated June 22, 2026.

“With reference to your letter dated 22nd June, 2026 (SP.S.662/2/VOL.IV/192), I respectfully write to formally resign my appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, with effect from today, 2nd November, 2026,” the letter read.

Ojo thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, describing his time in office as a privilege.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to serve our dear State under the administration of Your Excellency. Serving the Government and the good people of Oyo State has been a great honour that I do not take lightly,” he wrote.

He did not give any reason for his decision. Ojo’s resignation is the latest in a string of departures from the Makinde administration.

The governor’s Executive Assistant on Security Coordination, Kabiru Salami; former Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; and the Director-General of the Oyo State Due Process Office, Tara Adefope, had earlier resigned.