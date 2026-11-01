Makinde Most Competent Presidential Candidate – Daura

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, has urged Nigerians to judge presidential candidates by their records, insisting that Seyi Makinde stands out on that basis.

Naija News reports that Daura made the call at the weekend when members of the Northern Patriotic Front visited the APM Presidential Campaign Headquarters in Abuja to honour Makinde with an award and pledge their support.

The running mate described Makinde as the most competent and credible candidate in the race, citing his achievements as Governor of Oyo State.

He said the APM candidate “ranks above other Presidential candidates on performance, national vision, productivity and service delivery.”

Daura also assured the North that a Makinde/Daura government would be an inclusive, four-year transitional administration of national unity aimed at resetting the economy, education, security and the political space.

Referring to the group’s earlier visit to Oyo, Daura challenged anyone doubting Makinde’s competence to look at his antecedents.

“I was happy when you said that you went to Oyo State and you have confirmed the quality of governance and unprecedented development by our Presidential candidate,” he said.

He added that before entering politics, Makinde made his mark as a businessman with strong financial expertise.

“Beyond his personal integrity, we should also examine his record in public office. What has he achieved? Look at his performance. His transparency and accountability set him apart,” he said.

Daura advised voters to set aside ethnic considerations and focus on what candidates had done with past opportunities.

“We in Nigeria are confronted with enormous challenges, particularly poverty and poor governance. We cannot afford to continue supporting leadership without examining what individuals have done with the opportunities entrusted to them,” he said.

He praised the NPF for advocating people-centred democracy and urged stakeholders to enlighten voters so they could make informed decisions.

The NPF President, Ali Abacha, said political stakeholders in the North had embraced Makinde’s candidacy, his Reset Nigeria message and his plan for a four-year transitional government.

He said Makinde’s performance in Oyo convinced the group that he was the most qualified candidate.

Abacha also commended the APM candidate for picking Daura, whom he described as a security expert, as running mate, saying it signalled a resolve to confront insecurity.

He pledged that the group would work for the Makinde-Daura ticket’s victory.