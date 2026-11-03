Ibadan Boxer, KBlaq, Stabbed To Death With Broken Bottle

An amateur boxer identified as Kehinde, popularly known as KBlaq, has been stabbed to death during a street fight at Olodo Garage in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, leaving residents and social media users calling for justice for the deceased.

According to a Punch report, it was gathered that Kehinde was not initially involved in the fight that led to the incident.

The suspect was alleged to have arrived after the confrontation had ended and attacked the boxer with a broken bottle, stabbing him in the neck.

Kehinde, who was reportedly known among his associates as a boxer, later died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the killing have sparked reactions on social media, with several users expressing shock over the incident.

Some of those reacting also claimed that the suspect was not among the people involved in the initial fight.

However, further details about the incident and the identity of the suspect had not been confirmed as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic has urged Anthony Joshua to retire from boxing, expressing concern over the former two-time world champion’s recent performances ahead of his proposed showdown with Tyson Fury.

Joshua is scheduled to face fellow Briton Fury in Cardiff on Friday, December 11, but Hrgovic believes the British-Nigerian should walk away from the sport rather than risk further punishment in the ring.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, the Croatian said Joshua was nearing the end of his career and appeared motivated by the financial rewards of the proposed fight.

“He is done; he shouldn’t be fighting anymore, but he wants to do one more fight. I think that he is going to make a huge amount of money and he is doing it because of that, but I think that he shouldn’t be fighting anymore,” Hrgovic said.

Joshua suffered a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois when he challenged for the IBF heavyweight title in 2024. He returned to the ring last December and stopped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

However, his subsequent outing in July raised further questions about his form after Albanian fighter Kristian Prenga knocked him down twice before Joshua secured a second-round knockout victory.

Joshua has since reunited with former trainer Ben Davison, who previously worked in Fury’s corner.

Hrgovic said he was shocked by Joshua’s performance against Prenga, particularly because the Briton had reportedly made significant changes to his preparations.

The Croatian also highlighted the dangers of boxing, arguing that fighters must recognise when it is time to walk away.