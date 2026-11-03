Okorocha Is A Cancer, He Might Cost APC The Election – Deputy Speaker Warns

Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, has described the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as a cancer.

He warned that Okorocha’s name should not be associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Iwuanyanwu stated this at a press conference after a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja ordered Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop parading himself as the APC candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

According to him, associating Okorocha with the APC would cost the party its victory at the forthcoming election.

He further stated that he was speaking in his capacity as a candidate and on behalf of all APC candidates, stressing that Okorocha had no affiliation with the party.

He said, “Rochas Okorocha is a cancer, and associating him with our party will cost us at the election. We have nothing to do with Rochas.

“I am speaking as a candidate and on behalf of all the candidates. Rochas Okorocha’s name has nothing to do with APC.”

Meanwhile, Okorocha, has said that about 90 per cent of politicians holding office in Nigeria would not be there if democracy were properly practised.

Naija News reports that Okorocha, who spoke in an interview on Arise News on Thursday, argued that many officeholders were not the electorate’s genuine choice

He stated this while reacting to the Federal High Court’s judgment in Abuja, which nullified Governor Hope Uzodimma’s emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo West Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise him as the winner of the May 18 primary.

“If democracy is practised the way it should be practised, 90% of people holding office in Nigeria cannot hold office,” Okorocha said.

He claimed that many candidates were foisted on voters rather than emerging through a credible process.

“Most of them are not truly the choice of people. These are people who are imposed, opportunists, who find their way,” he stated.

The former governor said the judgment’s significance went beyond his personal ambition, as it raised questions about the integrity of party primaries.

“My joy is not on the basis that I was declared a winner, but for the fact that so many misinformations paraded in the news media,” he said.

He insisted that the evidence in his favour was overwhelming, saying, “The facts are too glaring.”

Asked about conflicting figures from the primary, including one document crediting Uzodimma with 230,464 votes and Okorocha with 1,098, and another showing Okorocha with 150,780 votes, the former governor referred to documents he said he obtained from INEC.

He said he secured certified copies from the commission on July 22, 2026, and questioned the emergence of another document dated August 22, 2026, which he linked to Uzodimma.

Uzodimma has vowed to appeal the judgment. Okorocha, however, said his concern was not about being declared the winner but about the interest of the people.

“It’s about the people,” he said.