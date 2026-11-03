ADC Will Not Allow The APC To Continue Intimidation – Dino Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has vowed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will no longer allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate the opposition.

Naija News reports that the ADC chieftain made the vow on Monday while fielding questions in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ after an ADC stakeholders meeting.

He warned the ruling party that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will defend itself in the 2027 general elections.

He said that the ruling party has been using security agencies and state institutions to harass and intimidate opposition members ahead of the 2027 elections, but that will not happen again

He added that the ADC is ready for 2027, stressing that the party will resist any attempt to rig or manipulate the election

“All Die Na Die, we will defend ourselves in 2027. The ADC will not allow the APC to continue intimidation. We are ready to defend every vote,” he said.

Melaye urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and ensure that the 2027 election is free, fair, and credible.

The former lawmaker asserted that Nigerians are tired of hunger, insecurity, and bad governance under President Bola Tinubu and are ready to vote out the APC in 2027.