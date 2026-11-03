Tension As Sokoto Government Shuts Down ADC Campaign Office

The Sokoto State Government has sealed off the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign office.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the state government took the action to protect lives and property following a recent disturbance involving supporters of the party and some miscreants.

He claimed that they discovered that the property belonged to Savannah Bank after they reviewed the the certificate of occupancy.

“Following a review of the certificate of occupancy and other relevant documents, we discovered that this property belongs to the Savannah Bank, and that ownership has not changed as of today,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that the state government has written to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) the custodian of the building, to clarify its present ownership, noting that it is yet to receive a response.

The government officials reportedly stormed the office in the early hours of the day and locked it up.

Meanwhile, members of the ADC in the state have described the action as intimidation and an attempt to stop the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They accused the All Progressives Congress-led government in the state of trying to silence opposition voices.