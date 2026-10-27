Sokoto Assembly Passes State Police Bill Amid Security Concerns

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has unanimously passed the State Police Bill, backing efforts to decentralise Nigeria’s policing system amid persistent security challenges.

The lawmakers approved the bill during plenary on Tuesday under the leadership of the Speaker, Tukur Bala Bodinga.

Confirming the development, Bodinga told our correspondent that the House had passed the bill and promised to release an official statement on the decision.

“Yes, we have passed the bill today. You will see the statement any moment from now,” the Speaker said.

The decision comes amid renewed calls for reforms to Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly in the North-West, where banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes continue to threaten lives and property.

Proponents of state policing argue that decentralising police operations would improve intelligence gathering, strengthen community engagement and enable security personnel to respond more quickly to threats.

They also believe state-based police commands would be better positioned to understand local terrain, identify criminal networks and work with community stakeholders to prevent attacks.

However, the proposed reform has raised concerns about political interference, inadequate funding, operational independence and the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Advocates have stressed the need for proper funding, professional training, effective oversight and accountability mechanisms to prevent abuses and ensure that state police officers operate within the law.

The Sokoto Assembly’s decision forms part of the ongoing constitutional process to establish state police across Nigeria.

The National Assembly had earlier forwarded the proposed framework to state legislatures for consideration as part of efforts to advance the constitutional amendment required to establish state police.

The reform is intended to address concerns about Nigeria’s centralised policing structure and improve security responses across the country.