19 Candidates Listed For Sokoto 2027 Governorship Election

Nineteen candidates have been listed to contest the Sokoto State governorship election scheduled for 2027, according to a list displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its state office on Saturday.

The list featured candidates from several political parties seeking to win the state’s top political office.

The parties listed include the Action Alliance (AA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Zenith Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), African Action Congress (AAC), Accord, Young Progressives Party (YPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Labour Party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among the candidates listed are Aliyu Shamsudeen Ahmad of the NDC, Abdullah Sokoto Abubakar of the PDP, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya of the ADC and the incumbent governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, of the APC.

However, the PDP’s entry has been complicated by the party’s lingering internal crisis. Abdullah Sokoto Abubakar was listed as the candidate produced by the faction associated with the Wike/Bature camp.

Publicity Secretary of the other PDP faction, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, said the group was studying the situation and would announce its position after due consideration.

“We are studying the situation carefully and will make our position known to the public soon,” Sanyinnawal said as quoted by the Punch.

He also appealed to PDP supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could worsen the disagreement within the party.

“We urge all our supporters to remain calm and patient. There is no need for anybody to panic or take any action in haste,” he added.