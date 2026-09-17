2026 Constitution Amendment: N’Assembly Sends Bill To 36 States

The 36 state Houses of Assembly have been sent the 2026 Constitution Amendment Bill from the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Bill, known as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, was transmitted to the state legislatures following a directive from the leadership of the National Assembly.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

Ogunlana said the transmission was in line with Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution, which requires at least two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly to approve a Bill seeking to alter the Constitution before the National Assembly can pass it.

He urged the state legislatures to consider the Bill according to their respective legislative procedures and send their resolutions to the National Assembly after concluding deliberations.

According to him, although the Constitution does not set a specific deadline for state assemblies to communicate their decisions on constitutional amendment Bills, they are expected to respond within 30 days of receiving the Bill.

He, however, clarified that the 30-day period is an administrative timeframe and not a constitutional deadline.

“The National Assembly recognises the constitutional responsibility vested in the State Houses of Assembly and respects their independence in the consideration of the Bill,” the statement said.

The National Assembly said the transmission was intended to allow the state assemblies to carry out their constitutional responsibilities in an orderly manner.

It added that the National Assembly would take the next steps after receiving the resolutions of the 36 state Houses of Assembly, in line with the Constitution.

The lawmakers also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the amendment process follows constitutional provisions, due process, cooperation among institutions and respect for the legislative responsibilities of all tiers of government.