Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday, 17th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 17th September, 2026.

The pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, has continued to rise across states, with the product selling for as much as N1,500 per litre in Kano, Yobe, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba and Zamfara, while prices have also risen sharply in other parts of the country. This came as the Nigeria Labour Congress called on the Federal Government to urgently introduce measures to cushion the impact of the rising price of petrol, including the payment of reasonable wage awards to workers and the sale of crude oil to local refineries in naira.

TO stop the prevailing face-off between governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, from harming the ruling party at the 2027 elections, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

The Federal Government is facing mounting pressure over petrol pricing as opposition politicians warn of further increases under current policies, while labour demands intervention to shield households from the inflationary impact of deregulation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, said only six of the 19 northern governors actually supported the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023. Shettima made the disclosure at the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, during the turbaning of the Kwara State governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate.

The controversy trailing the proposed 35-year concession of King’s College, Lagos, has added to a hail of backlash against some policies introduced under the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa. On Wednesday, protesting workers from the ministry blockaded the entrance to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, preventing the minister from reaching his office.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.