Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 17th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 17th September, 2026.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in an appeal filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), challenging a Court of Appeal judgment which voided some provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

The affected provisions relate to political party membership registers and the methods parties can use to nominate candidates for elections.

Naija News reports that a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Adamu Jauro, reserved judgment on Wednesday after hearing arguments from the parties in the appeal.

The case is marked SC/CR/495/2026.

The apex court is now expected to determine whether the Court of Appeal was right to void the provisions or whether the requirements contained in the Electoral Act should remain in force.

The Anambra State Government has disputed former governor Peter Obi’s claim that he left office without outstanding debts or unpaid financial obligations, saying state records show that liabilities incurred during his administration or inherited by it remained outstanding.

The latest exchange followed Obi’s rejection of claims by the state government that his administration left debts, including an ecological fund-related liability, as well as salary, pension and gratuity arrears.

Obi has maintained that he cleared more than ₦35 billion in historical arrears and left office without owing salaries, pensions, gratuities or contractors for duly completed and certified projects. He also challenged anyone with contrary evidence to produce it.

Reacting in a statement titled “Gov Peter Obi and Record of Public Debt in Anambra: Facts Beyond Propaganda and Lies,” the Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Law Mefor, described Obi’s position on the state’s debt profile as false.

Mefor said eight external loans linked to projects implemented during or inherited by the Obi administration remained outstanding, with a combined balance of $92.35 million, which the government put at ₦127.37 billion as of June 30, 2026.

The loans, according to the statement, were obtained for projects covering malaria control, erosion management, healthcare, education, community development and agricultural value-chain development.

Among them was additional financing of $48.33 million for the Malaria Control Booster Project, with $37.34 million still outstanding, while $34.86 million remained on a $37.89 million loan for the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has given the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, a 7-day ultimatum to serve the suit seeking to stop President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election over his alleged submission of forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Wednesday when he approved substituted service of the legal process on President Tinubu through his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku’s legal team, represented by Olanrewaju Omotayo-Ojo, who stood in for Silas Onu, said to be bereaved, had made the request for substituted service before Justice Ekwo.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, was brought before the court by Atiku, with the ADC joined as the 2nd plaintiff, while President Tinubu, the APC, and INEC were listed as the 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively.

Naija News understands that, Atiku, in a 25-paragraph affidavit he personally deposed to in support of the suit, alleged that President Tinubu submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to INEC as part of credentials submitted to contest for the presidency.

According to the former Vice President, Tinubu gave false information about himself in the Form CF0001 he submitted to INEC, and drew the court’s attention to the fact that the NYSC certificate he submitted to the electoral body bears the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle.”

Veteran journalist, Reuben Abati, says the ongoing controversy between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors on the Rainbow Coalition has put President Bola Tinubu under pressure.

According to Abati, President Tinubu may be forced to choose between Wike and the APC Governors going into the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Wednesday during an Arise News programme against the backdrop of the fresh face-off between the APC Governors and Wike regarding the Rainbow Coalition, Abati said President Tinubu has been put in a tight corner.

The Governors insisted they will only support APC candidates, while Wike also said his support is for Tinubu alone and not the Governors or their party.

Naija News reports that the former presidential spokesperson, while weighing in on the controversy, said either Wike or the APC Governors might blame each other’s camps if President Tinubu fails to win the 2027 presidency.

Abati added that with the ongoing disagreements between Wike and the APC Governors, President Tinubu may not be assured of the full loyalty of the Governors going into the 2027 elections.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, on Wednesday said Nigerians have been praising him for improved electricity supply across the country.

According to Tegbe, he was asked to “slow down” the improvement in electricity supply because their freezers are now working continuously.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the statement in Abuja while speaking at the commissioning of the 3-megawatt solar hybrid power project at Yakubu Gowon University, formerly the University of Abuja.

The minister said he had been receiving feedback from electricity consumers following improvements in power supply in some parts of the country.

The price of petrol could rise to ₦5,000 per litre if President Bola Tinubu wins a second term, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has warned.

Adebayo said the projected increase could be driven by the Federal Government’s deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector and the floating of the naira.

He made the claim in a statement issued by his campaign’s Chief Communications Adviser, Mark Adebayo, on Wednesday, Naija News reports.

According to him, Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported petrol exposes the country to movements in the foreign exchange market because the product is priced in US dollars.

He argued that a further fall in the value of the naira could push up the cost of petrol significantly.

Adebayo said if the exchange rate rises to ₦3,500 to a dollar in the coming years, the landing cost of petrol alone could exceed ₦4,000 per litre.

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

Naija News reports that Jacobs’ death was announced by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The family announced his death with a tribute describing him as “The Lion of Lufodo” and appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect their privacy during the mourning period.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR) 11/07/ 1942- 16/09/2026. We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our families privacy at this time”, Olusoji wrote.

Afrobeats star Davido has warned comedian and content creator Carter Efe against insulting fellow singer Wizkid.

Naija News reports that Carter Efe made the disclosure during a livestream on Twitch.

The content creator said Davido had personally contacted him over the issue and made it clear that he did not want him to attack Wizkid.

Carter Efe also rejected claims that Davido had been encouraging him to target the Made in Lagos singer.

He explained that his close association with Davido led some people to believe his comments about Wizkid were dictated by the DMW founder.

According to him, the reality was different because Davido had actually asked him to stop insulting Wizkid.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has described the VAR error that allowed Erling Haaland’s controversial winning goal against Manchester United as “part of football”.

Manchester City secured a 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, with Haaland’s goal sparking controversy after VAR officials failed to overturn the decision following a review.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of City’s Carabao Cup clash with Norwich on Thursday, Maresca acknowledged the VAR error but said it should not overshadow his side’s overall performance.

“To focus on that one episode after the performance we produced is quite poor,” the City manager said.

“The VAR error is part of football,” Maresca added.

Maresca also referred to a previous controversial decision involving City at Old Trafford, saying the club was still waiting for an apology over Marcus Rashford’s goal in United’s 2-1 win in January 2023.

The manager said he would rather focus on the City’s performance and the three points secured from Sunday’s derby.

The English Premier League (EPL) is set for its longest international break in history this season, with top-flight action stopping for 16 days in September and October.

Naija News understands that the extended break will begin after Matchweek 5 on September 20, with league matches returning on October 10 for Matchweek 6.

The unusual break is the result of FIFA merging the traditional September and October international windows into one extended period running from September 21 to October 6.

According to information on the Premier League website, the new arrangement means national teams will play four matches during the window instead of the usual two.

European nations are expected to feature in UEFA Nations League matches, while African countries will continue their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaigns.

CONCACAF teams will play a combination of Nations League group-stage matches and friendly games, while the United States and Mexico, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, will feature in friendlies.

Asian countries are expected to play friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup in January, while several South American nations will also use the period for friendlies.