Protest Erupts In Sokoto As Man Stabs Cleric After Juma’at Prayer

Protests reportedly broke out in some parts of Sokoto metropolis on Friday after an Islamic cleric, Malam Musa Lukwa, was stabbed shortly after leading the Juma’at prayer at his mosque in the Mabera area of the city.

Naija News learnt that the young man who was among the worshippers allegedly stabbed the cleric twice in the neck before other worshippers overpowered and killed him.

According to Punch, the attack was linked to a previous sermon delivered by the cleric, which some Islamic scholars and their followers considered offensive to the parents of Prophet Muhammad, with a man identified as Mai Barewa allegedly threatening the cleric and one of his senior students.

Mai Barewa was subsequently arrested and arraigned before a court, with the case still ongoing.

The cleric and his followers were also said to have submitted a written complaint to the Sokoto State Government four days before Friday’s attack, raising concerns over the threats against them.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, said the cleric was receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, while the cleric’s followers killed the attacker after the incident.

He added that the police had taken measures to prevent the incident from escalating, while an investigation was ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those involved.

He said, “The cleric was stabbed and has been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, where he is receiving treatment and responding to treatment.

“The suspect was killed by the cleric’s followers, and no arrest has been made in connection with the ensuing violence.”

Some youths in parts of the Sokoto metropolis are said to have taken to the streets to protest after news spread that the cleric had survived the attack, forcing several shop owners to close their businesses for fear of possible attacks.