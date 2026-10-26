Ondo Assembly Endorses State Police Bill

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday voted in support of the proposed alteration to the 1999 Constitution to make way for state police in the country.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers approved it during plenary in Akure, after deliberating on the proposal.

The Assembly received the bill on September 24 through a letter from the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, and the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, read it.

Moving the motion for the bill’s passage, the House Leader, Olatunji Oshati, said the Assembly had weighed how the amendment would affect the people of the state.

He expressed optimism that state policing would address the security problems confronting the nation.

Allen Oluwatoyin, who represents Ese-Odo State Constituency, seconded the motion.

Oladiji, in his remarks, said the push for state police was overdue, adding that it would allow security personnel to react more quickly to crime.

He said a police force rooted in local communities would improve intelligence gathering and enable proactive crime prevention.

“There will be greater confidence in state policing. It will strengthen intelligence gathering and provide grassroots security,” he said.

The Speaker praised his colleagues for their input during the bill’s consideration. The Assembly’s resolution is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly for further action.