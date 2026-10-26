Plateau: Military Speaks On Clash With Police In Bassa

The Special Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, has dismissed reports that its troops clashed with police personnel in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the media officer of the operation, Capt. Polycarp Oteh, in a statement issued in Jos on Monday, said the encounter between the two security agencies was wrongly portrayed as a clash.

Videos and pictures of the alleged face-off had gone viral on social media a few days ago, with claims that soldiers stopped policemen from pursuing some criminals in the area.

Oteh explained that the troops were in the area in response to a distress call over sporadic gunshots in some communities.

“On Oct. 20, troops of our Sector 3 responded to a distress call reporting sporadic gunfire in Mai Farin Moto, Maraban Dere and adjoining communities. This is alongside reports of the suspected killing of a resident, Mr Adamu Suleiman,” he said.

He said soldiers were deployed to assess the situation, determine what happened, prevent escalation, and protect residents.

The army spokesman said that on arrival, troops tried to engage police operatives in the area to coordinate a joint response but met resistance.

“Regrettably, the interaction was characterised by a lack of cooperation from some personnel in spite of efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain operational discipline,” Oteh stated.

He insisted the troops’ action was in the public interest.

Oteh said the task force remained committed to professionalism and impartiality, stressing that inter-agency cooperation was key to its success.

“As a joint security arrangement, our operational effectiveness depends on inter-agency coordination, mutual respect, adherence to established procedures and unity of effort.

“Issues arising from the incident are being addressed through appropriate command and inter-agency channels to establish the facts, sustain operational cohesion and prevent recurrence,” he said.

The media officer urged the public and journalists to verify information before publishing, and assured Plateau residents of the task force’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state.