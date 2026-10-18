Gunmen Shoot Miyetti Allah Chairman In Plateau

Suspected gunmen have reportedly shot and injured Alhaji Yakubu, Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Langai Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Zagazola Makama, information available alleged that the attackers were members of a Mwaghavul militia group. However, the identities of those responsible and the circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be independently established.

The incident adds to growing security concerns in Mangu, where recurring attacks, cattle rustling and reprisals have deepened tensions between farming and herding communities.

The conflict has continued to expose residents to violence, loss of livelihoods and displacement, while allegations of targeted attacks against civilians have further complicated efforts to restore trust among communities.

Security personnel and local security groups especially Operation Rainbow have also faced scrutiny over allegations of misconduct, including claims of targeted attacks and cattle rustling involving a state-backed security outfit.

The shooting of the MACBAN chairman shows the urgent need for security agencies to establish the circumstances of the attack, identify the perpetrators and prevent further reprisals.