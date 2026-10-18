 Skip to content
News

Gunmen Shoot Miyetti Allah Chairman In Plateau

Published
By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Gunmen
File Photo: Gunmen

Key Takeaways

  • Alhaji Yakubu, MACBAN chairman in Langai Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, was reportedly shot and injured by suspected gunmen.
  • Recurring attacks, cattle rustling and reprisals in Mangu have deepened tensions between farming and herding communities, exposing residents to violence and displacement.
  • The attackers’ identities and circumstances of the shooting have not been independently established, while further details on Yakubu’s condition are awaited.

Suspected gunmen have reportedly shot and injured Alhaji Yakubu, Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Langai Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to Zagazola Makama, information available alleged that the attackers were members of a Mwaghavul militia group. However, the identities of those responsible and the circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be independently established.

The incident adds to growing security concerns in Mangu, where recurring attacks, cattle rustling and reprisals have deepened tensions between farming and herding communities.

The conflict has continued to expose residents to violence, loss of livelihoods and displacement, while allegations of targeted attacks against civilians have further complicated efforts to restore trust among communities.

Security personnel and local security groups especially Operation Rainbow have also faced scrutiny over allegations of misconduct, including claims of targeted attacks and cattle rustling involving a state-backed security outfit.

The shooting of the MACBAN chairman shows the urgent need for security agencies to establish the circumstances of the attack, identify the perpetrators and prevent further reprisals.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.