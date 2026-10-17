Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Plateau Journalist Lawrence Zongo

The Nigerian Army has said it arrested Plateau-based journalist, Lawrence Zongo, for entering a restricted military facility without clearance and wearing Meta smart glasses, which it considered a security risk.

The Army gave the explanation on Friday while responding to concerns over Zongo’s arrest and detention in Jos, Plateau State.

Naija News reports that Zongo was arrested on Monday, October 5, after visiting the military hospital at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, also known as Rukuba Barracks, in Jos.

He reportedly said he went to see relatives who were receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an attack in Bassa Local Government Area.

Amnesty International had called for his immediate and unconditional release, saying he had been held without access to the outside world since his arrest.

The human rights organisation, which also uses Zongo as a volunteer reporter, said efforts to gain access to him had been rejected by military authorities.

“Mr Zongo must either be handed over to civil authorities or immediately released,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the Army disputed the impression that Zongo’s release came as a result of pressure from the organisation or other groups. It insisted that the circumstances surrounding his arrest raised security concerns.

The Army’s explanation was shared on social media by conflict journalist Masara Kim Usman, who also gave an account of the events leading to Zongo’s release.

According to Kim, Zongo entered the restricted area without proper clearance while wearing Meta glasses, which the military reportedly viewed as a possible spy camera.

Kim said Zongo identified himself as an Amnesty International volunteer when questioned by military personnel. He added that military police later checked with patients at the hospital, but no one reportedly confirmed knowing the journalist.

The journalist’s account also said the military had considered charging and prosecuting Zongo over suspected espionage.

“The pressure from within was for Lawrence to be charged and prosecuted for espionage,” Kim wrote.

He said Zongo’s release followed interventions by several people and groups, including youth leaders Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri Mandiks and Ezekiel Bini, who reportedly appealed on his behalf and agreed to produce him if required for further investigation.

Kim added that Zongo had been scheduled for transfer to Abuja on October 9 but was released after the interventions. He said the investigation into the journalist’s claims would continue and that he could be asked to return at any time.

The conflict journalist also argued that the case should not be presented as one in which the Army released Zongo simply because of public pressure.

He said the military had security concerns because the journalist was inside a restricted facility wearing smart glasses, at a time when the area was reportedly facing terror threats.

Kim further claimed that Amnesty International’s public statements and threats had made the military less willing to negotiate. These claims were part of his account of the events and were not independently verified in the information provided.

Naija News reports that the Army’s explanation differs from Amnesty International’s position that Zongo’s detention was arbitrary and unlawful.