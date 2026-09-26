Five Miners Killed In Plateau Attack

Five miners have been killed and two others injured after gunmen attacked them while they were carrying out mining activities in Marit village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

According to Vanguard, the victims were reportedly working at the mining site when the attackers launched an ambush.

Five people were killed during the attack, while two others sustained injuries and were taken for medical attention.

The spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the continued loss of lives in communities across the area.

Tengwong said the victims were attacked at Marit village and that five people died in the incident, while two others were injured.

He described the incident as painful for the community and called for urgent action by security agencies to prevent similar attacks.

He said, “Five persons were killed, while two others sustained injuries in the attack.

“It is a very sad and painful development. Our people are once again mourning the loss of lives to violence.

“We condemn this attack and call on the security agencies to urgently take steps to protect our communities and prevent further attacks.”