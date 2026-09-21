Plateau Attacks: Gov’t Imposes Curfew On Three LGAs After Over 20 Killed

The Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on three local government areas following a fresh wave of attacks that left more than 20 people dead within two days.

The affected areas are Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The attacks, which also affected Riyom, reportedly claimed the lives of women and children, while several houses were also set ablaze.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, announced the curfew on Monday, September 21, 2026, saying it would take effect immediately.

According to her, movement in the affected areas will now be restricted between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily until further notice.

Ramnap said the measure was introduced to maintain public order, protect residents and prevent further escalation of the security situation.

She said, “The Plateau State Government has declared an immediate, dusk-to-dawn curfew across Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas to maintain public order and curb emerging security threats in the region.

“Effective today, Monday, September 21, 2026, the restriction of movement is between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM until further notice.

“The ‘Time is Now’ Administration led by His Excellency, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Esq, has taken the measure to allow law enforcement agencies to stabilize the area, protect lives, and prevent any breakdown of law and order within local communities.

“Therefore, all residents of affected Local Government Areas are expected to fully comply with the government’s directive for their own safety.

“Citizens are advised to plan their daily commercial, agricultural, and personal activities strictly around the restriction hours to avoid unnecessary hardship or friction during the quiet hours.”

“So far, security operatives have been directed to strictly enforce the curfew and the ban on use of motorcycles with immediate effect throughout the affected jurisdiction while reassuring law-abiding citizens that security personnel will operate with professionalism,” the commissioner added.