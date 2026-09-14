Nine Passengers Killed As Gunmen Attack Jos-bound Bus

A commercial bus heading to Jos, Plateau State, was turned into a scene of bloodshed after gunmen opened fire on it at Dungus Junction in Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area.

No fewer than nine passengers were reportedly killed in the attack, while several others sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident reportedly happened at about 9:40pm when the driver stopped at the junction to drop off some passengers.

Residents who spoke with journalists said the attackers opened fire on the vehicle while it was stationary.

The bus was later found riddled with bullets and stained with blood.

A neighbour and teacher of one of the victims, Lawan Suleiman, confirmed the attack and said the driver, identified as Ibrahim, was his former student.

He said three of the victims were from the Bukuru community, adding that their bodies had been deposited at a hospital.

“The driver is Ibrahim and he was my student. Three of them are from our community here in Bukuru. Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital. But relatives are preparing to collect them for burial,” Suleiman told Daily Trust.

The spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the attack.

Tengwong said the victims were passengers travelling to Jos when the attackers opened fire on the bus.

“The incident happened around 9.40p.m. The victims were all passengers travelling to Jos when the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle. Among those killed was a member of Operation Rainbow. It is a very sad development and we lament the loss of lives,” he said.

He added that several other passengers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals for treatment, with some of the injured later dying.

The Plateau State command of the Nigeria Police Force had yet to issue an official statement on the attack as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.