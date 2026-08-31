Nigerian Comedian Shot Dead

Residents of Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, have been thrown into panic after gunmen reportedly shot dead a popular comedian and media personality, Isaac Nwosu, popularly known as ‘Aiza Nwosu’.

Naija News learned that the comedian was shot dead on Sunday night alongside an unidentified middle-aged man.

The two victims were reportedly killed at different locations within the city by the same group of assailants.

Nwosu was attacked along S.M. Okeke Street, Amaikwo, while the second victim was shot along Capital City Road, Amaenyi.

The reason for the attacks remained unclear as of Monday morning. However, according to The Punch, residents and eyewitnesses raised suspicion of a possible cult-related motive.

The incident reportedly sent residents running for their lives as the assailants reportedly fired shots sporadically in the area.

An eyewitness who spoke about the attack on the comedian said the assailants, numbering about three, were travelling in a tinted vehicle when they allegedly trailed Nwosu from his residence.

According to the eyewitness, the attackers eventually double-crossed the comedian’s vehicle before opening fire on him.

“He was left in a pool of blood inside his car. After shooting him, they drove some distance away and also shot another man by the roadside,” the eyewitness told journalists on Monday.

The attackers were also said to have dispossessed the second victim of his belongings before firing shots into the air and fleeing the area.

The incident attracted the attention of security operatives, who later arrived at the two locations and recovered the bodies.

Videos circulating online also showed the lifeless bodies of the victims lying at the separate scenes, while residents gathered around the locations.

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the killings on Monday and said efforts were already underway to apprehend those responsible.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command had commenced investigation into the incident while appealing to residents to assist the police with useful information.

Ikenga said preliminary information showed that three unidentified persons travelling in a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla had attacked two people at separate locations in Awka.

“The Anambra State Police Command has condemned in the strongest terms the gunshot attacks carried out by unidentified gunmen in Awka, the State capital, on Sunday, August 30, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of two persons,” he said.

He added that patrol teams were immediately deployed to the affected areas after the command received information about the attacks.

At the scenes, the operatives recovered the bodies of the two victims from Capital City Road, Amaenyi, and S.M. Okeke Street, Amaikwo.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where medical personnel subsequently confirmed them dead.

While the identity of one victim remained unknown, the police identified the second as Isaac Nwosu, also known as ‘Azia’.

The operatives also recovered ₦7,550, a Moniepoint ATM card and a pair of slippers from the scene.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnanna Ama, condemned the killings, describing them as unacceptable and a threat to the peace and security of the state.

He ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for a discreet and comprehensive investigation.

The police boss also directed security operatives to intensify patrols, surveillance and intelligence gathering across Awka and neighbouring communities.

The command appealed to community leaders, residents, motorists, business owners and others who witnessed the attacks or have information about the suspects, their movements or the vehicle used in the operation to contact the police.

The police assured members of the public that information provided would be treated confidentially.

It further stressed that cooperation between residents and security agencies remained essential to tracking down the suspects and preventing similar attacks.