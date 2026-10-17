Women, Children Flee As Gunmen Storm Taraba Community

Women and children reportedly fled into the bush on Saturday (today) as suspected herdsmen launched an attack on the Chanchanji community in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to SaharaReporters, residents said heavy gunshots could be heard in different parts of the town on Saturday, forcing many people to abandon their homes and run for safety.

According to a distress message shared by a resident, the attackers invaded the community in the afternoon and began shooting sporadically.

A villager who spoke to newsmen said residents were living in fear as the gunfire continued.

“Fulani terrorists are attacking my town in Taraba state now. There are gunshots everywhere in Chanchanji,” the resident said.

However, the number of casualties and the extent of the damage caused by the attack had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Residents also claimed that no police or other security personnel were present as the attack continued, leaving community members to seek safety on their own.

Chanchanji Ward has witnessed repeated attacks over the past year, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Reports indicate that more than 90,000 people have been displaced from communities including Adu, Demeva, New-Gboko and Peva-Chanchanji.

Some schools in the affected areas have reportedly been turned into camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), Naija News reports.

The community also suffered a major tragedy in July 2024 when the Chief of Chanchanji, HRH Tanimu Kunbiya, and his son were killed along the Takum-Chanchanji road.

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, operating under Operation Whirl Stroke, have also foiled several planned attacks on the community in recent months.

Community leaders recently appealed to authorities to deploy security personnel to a newly built police station in Chanchanji that is yet to be fully staffed.

Following the latest attack, residents have called on the Taraba State Government and security agencies to send operatives to the area urgently.

They demanded that security personnel should be deployed to stop the incessant attacks, protect lives and property, and prevent more residents from being forced out of their homes.