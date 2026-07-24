IGP Orders Police Officers To Shoot Anyone With Illegal Firearms

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has ordered officers nationwide to shoot-at-sight persons in possession of illegal firearms.

Naija News reports that Disu gave the order on Friday at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Disu said the era of passive policing was over, lamenting that the security operative is tired of losing its officers.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu had directed that insecurity in Benue must come to an end, emphasising that only authorised security personnel were permitted to bear firearms.

The IGP said, “You cannot move around freely carrying arms as if there is no law and order in this country. It will not be tolerated.

“We have given them instructions. We have a force order 237. Police officers have been instructed that they don’t need to wait for any superior order. They know where to deploy their firearms.

“We are tired of losing our men. We are tired of police officers, soldiers, and other members of the security agencies dying anyhow.

“They have been instructed to shoot at sight. They have been trained to do what is necessary. But we will not succeed without the cooperation of all of you.”