Lagos Police Detain ASP After Shooting Killed Two-Year-Old Girl

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has detained an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Omotayo Olajide, after a shooting incident in Ajegunle claimed the life of a two-year-old girl and left another girl injured.

Naija News understands that the incident happened between 9.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in the Nosamu area of Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The deceased, identified as Omole Taiwo, reportedly died from gunshot injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

The second victim is currently receiving medical attention and is said to be in stable condition.

The police command disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

According to the statement, preliminary findings showed that Olajide and other officers were sent to the area after receiving a distress call over a violent clash between two rival groups, identified as Nosamu Boys and Alayabiagba Boys.

The groups were reportedly fighting over toll collection and were armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons when the police team arrived.

“The groups were said to have been armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons when the police team arrived,” Adebisi said.

She explained that during the operation, Olajide fired his weapon, and the bullet hit the two girls.

“Both victims were initially rushed to Ajeromi General Hospital, but the deceased was subsequently transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, where she later died,” she added.

Following the incident, the officer was immediately disarmed and detained, while the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) took over the investigation.

The incident had reportedly caused tension in the Ajegunle community, with claims that the officer might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

However, the police statement did not confirm the allegation.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, expressed sadness over the death of the toddler.

He said the officer’s detention and the transfer of the case to the SCID were aimed at ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation.

Fatai added that the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine the appropriate legal and disciplinary action.

The police commissioner also visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences and assured them that justice would be served.

He warned that no officer found responsible for the incident would be protected, stressing the command’s commitment to protecting lives, professionalism and accountability.

Fatai urged anyone with useful information about the incident to report to the nearest police station or the command’s Public Relations Department.