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Police AIG Orders Release Of Student Arrested Over Viral Assault Video In Osun

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

Key Takeaways

  • Zone 11 Assistant Inspector-General Bassey Ewah ordered the immediate release of a student arrested after a viral video sparked outrage over alleged police assault in Ede, Osun State.
  • Police spokesperson SP Ojedele Olanrewaju Tunji said the alleged assault involved operatives of the Zone 11 Cybercrime Unit.
  • Ewah promised a thorough and impartial investigation and assured Nigerians that police would make the outcome public once the process ended.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 11, Bassey Ewah, has ordered the immediate release of a student arrested following public outrage over a viral video showing police officers allegedly assaulting a young man in Ede, Osun State.

Ewah also promised that the incident, which reportedly involved operatives of the Zone 11 Cybercrime Unit, would be thoroughly and fairly investigated.

The police chief gave the directive on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, during a meeting with representatives of the student body and the affected student, Naija News reports.

The incident attracted attention after a video shared on 𝕏 by Oyekola A. Samuel, popularly known as @OKollyp, showed men dressed in police uniforms assaulting and manhandling a young man.

In the footage, a young woman was also seen pleading with the officers to spare the victim.

See clips of the assault below.

Reacting to the incident, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ojedele Olanrewaju Tunji, said Ewah had assured the students that the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault would be properly investigated.

According to the statement, the AIG ordered the student’s release after listening to the concerns raised during the meeting.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 11 Headquarters, Osogbo, AIG Bassey S. Ewah, psc(++), fcai, mspsp, on Wednesday, 4th November, 2026, ordered the immediate release of the arrested student following an interactive meeting with representatives of the student body and the affected student.

“During the meeting, the AIG assured the students of a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of one of them by operatives of the Zone 11 Cybercrime Unit,” the statement read.

Ewah also stressed that police officers must remain professional and accountable while carrying out their duties.

“He further emphasised the need for accountability and professionalism in the discharge of police duties,” the statement added.

The police chief further assured Nigerians that the outcome of the investigation would be made public once the process was completed.

“The AIG assures members of the public that the outcome of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion,” the statement said.

He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that necessary steps were being taken to address the incident and ensure justice.

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Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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