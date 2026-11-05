Osun Govt Takes Action Over Oluwo, Places Him Under Watch

The Osun State Government has placed the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, under watch over what it described as inflammatory remarks.

Naija News reports that the government revealed it’s decision in a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Office of the Permanent Secretary, with reference number CD.17/1/VOL.VIII/377, dated November 2026, and signed by Wale Alliyu on behalf of the Permanent Secretary.

It directed the monarch to stop attacking people of other faiths and fellow traditional rulers.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his capacity as Chairman, Osun State Council of Obas.

The government cautioned the Oluwo, saying his activities were raising communal tension, sowing seeds of communal and religious discord, and increasingly discrediting the traditional values of his people and the Yoruba race.

In the letter addressed to the Oluwo and received by the secretary to the monarch on Tuesday, the government stated that it had observed recent well-publicised statements and pronouncements from Oba Akanbi that could ignite religious confrontation, inter-town conflicts and disruption of communal peace.

It said the persistence of such crisis-inciting activities and disruptive conduct capable of breaching public peace had reached a level the administration could no longer ignore.

The letter read, “You cannot, and you must not, conduct yourself in any way that can foment religious crisis through serial attacks on people of other faiths. Your Royal Majesty is also invited to note that just as the traditional stool should not be used to incite religious war, its occupants should also be mindful not to erode the traditional values, culture and tradition of the society over which they preside.

“The government notes with shock and disbelief several statements and public utterances credited to Your Royal Majesty without denial.

“Your activities are raising communal tension, sowing seeds of communal and religious discord and increasingly discrediting the traditional values of your people and Yoruba society, of which your domain is a major part.

“These developments constitute serious threats to the peace, unity and stability of Osun State and your immediate domain.

“It is in view of the above observations that the state government issues the following cautionary notes to nip in the bud any likely outbreak of religious and inter-town conflict: (i) That Your Royal Majesty should stop any further attacks on the people of other faiths forthwith. All citizens have the right to religious freedom of their choice; (ii) That Your Royal Majesty should refrain from further attacks on fellow traditional rulers to forestall likely inter-town confrontation; (iii) That Your Royal Majesty should work to preserve the culture and tradition of the people which the traditional stool you occupy symbolises;

“(iv) That Your Royal Majesty should be guided by the norms and regulations of behaviour as spelt out in the Chieftaincy Laws and resolutions of the State Council of Obas; (v) That the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs will be monitoring compliance by Your Royal Majesty with the above notes of caution; and (vi) That the State Council of Obas is equally directed to watch and act on recent developments within Iwo land.”